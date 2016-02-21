FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims bomb attacks in Damascus suburb
February 21, 2016

Islamic State claims bomb attacks in Damascus suburb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for bomb attacks that killed at least 30 people on Sunday in a southern district of Damascus where a Shi‘ite shrine is located, the Amaq news agency, which supports the militant Sunni group, reported.

It said two Islamic State suicide bombers blew themselves up in the Sayeda Zeinab district after detonating a car bomb. Witnesses and a monitoring group reported four bomb blasts.

Reporting by John Davison and Omar Fahmy; editing by Andrew Roche

