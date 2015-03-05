FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No new U.S.-led coalition strikes in Syria's Idlib province
#World News
March 5, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

No new U.S.-led coalition strikes in Syria's Idlib province

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition has not carried out airstrikes in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib in the past 24 hours, a spokesman said on Thursday, following news of a blast that targeted senior members of al Qaeda’s official Syria wing.

“Within the last 24 hours, we have not conducted any airstrikes within 200 miles of the province of Idlib,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, jihadi sources told Reuters the explosion was caused by a U.S.-led coalition air strike that hit a high-level Nusra Front meeting in the town of Salqin, near the border with Turkey.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
