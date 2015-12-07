FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama envoy denies U.S. coalition hit Syrian army camp
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 7, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Obama envoy denies U.S. coalition hit Syrian army camp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s envoy to the U.S.-led coalition that is targeting Islamic State denied on Monday that coalition warplanes had struck a Syrian army camp, after the Syrian government blamed it for the raid in Deir al Zor province.

Brett McGurk said on his Twitter account that there had been no coalition strikes anywhere within 55 kilometers (35 miles) of the camp.

“Reports of coalition involvement are false,” he wrote.

Syria’s foreign ministry said nine air strikes had hit the camp on Sunday, killing three soldiers, and blamed it on the U.S.-led coalition.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

