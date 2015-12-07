Obama envoy denies U.S. coalition hit Syrian army camp

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama’s envoy to the U.S.-led coalition that is targeting Islamic State denied on Monday that coalition warplanes had struck a Syrian army camp, after the Syrian government blamed it for the raid in Deir al Zor province.

Brett McGurk said on his Twitter account that there had been no coalition strikes anywhere within 55 kilometers (35 miles) of the camp.

“Reports of coalition involvement are false,” he wrote.

Syria’s foreign ministry said nine air strikes had hit the camp on Sunday, killing three soldiers, and blamed it on the U.S.-led coalition.