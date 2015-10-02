U.S., allies tell Russia to halt strikes on Syrian opposition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and six allies on Friday called on Russia to cease what they said were attacks on the Syrian opposition and civilians, and expressed “deep concern” over Russia’s military build-up in Syria.

In a joint statement, the United States, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Britain criticized Russian airstrikes that they said did not target the militant Islamic State group.

“These military actions constitute a further escalation and will only fuel more extremism and radicalization,” they said.