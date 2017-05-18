FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition says struck pro-Syrian government forces advancing on 'de-confliction' zone
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 3 months ago

U.S.-led coalition says struck pro-Syrian government forces advancing on 'de-confliction' zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition said it struck pro-Syrian government forces that were "advancing well inside an established de-confliction zone" in southern Syria on Thursday.

The coalition said the forces "posed a threat" to U.S. and partner forces at Tanf base near the joint Syria-Iraq-Jordan border, where U.S. special forces operate and train Free Syrian Army rebels.

"This action was taken after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south toward At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Hugh Lawson

