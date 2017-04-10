FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. military still able to deconflict with Russia over Syria - spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. military still able to deconflict with Russia over Syria - spokesman

Aircraft at the Syrian Shayrat Air Base are seen in this still image taken from undated handout video. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military is still able to deconflict operations with Russia over Syria, a U.S. military spokesman said on Monday, but it was unclear how that was happening.

On Friday, Interfax news agency, citing a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said Russia had notified the Pentagon it would close down a communication line used to avoid accidental clashes in Syria.

"We have continued to deconflict as necessary with the Russians because whenever we are flying we have to use all the available means to make sure that we don't have any mid-air incidents. That particular line and how it is used, we are not talking about it," U.S. Central Command spokesman Colonel John Thomas told reporters.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.