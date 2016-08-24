FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government condemns Turkish incursion
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

Syrian government condemns Turkish incursion

A masked man stands next to an excavator as it digs trenches in the Islamic State-held Syrian town of Jarablus, as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, Turkey August 1, 2015.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's military incursion against an Islamic State-held Syrian town near its border, aided by aircraft from a U.S.-led coalition, as a breach of its sovereignty, Syrian state television reported.

It added that any counter terrorism operations inside its borders had to be conducted in coordination with Damascus and accused Ankara of launching the incursion to replace Islamic State with "other terrorist groups", a reference to rebels.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
