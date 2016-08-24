Syrian government condemns Turkish incursion

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's military incursion against an Islamic State-held Syrian town near its border, aided by aircraft from a U.S.-led coalition, as a breach of its sovereignty, Syrian state television reported.
It added that any counter terrorism operations inside its borders had to be conducted in coordination with Damascus and accused Ankara of launching the incursion to replace Islamic State with "other terrorist groups", a reference to rebels.
