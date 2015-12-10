Syrian opposition agree to set up group to prepare for peace talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Syrian opposition figures meeting in Riyadh agreed on Thursday to set up a body including political and armed factions to lead preparations for peace talks with President Bashar al-Assad’s government, an opposition member said.

Monzer Akbik of the National Coalition, speaking from Dubai where he was in contact with delegates in Saudi Arabia, said the group would be made up of 25 members, including six from the coalition in exile, six from rebel factions, five from a Damascus-based opposition group and eight independent figures.

“They are going to be the decision makers in terms of the political settlement,” Akbik told Reuters, adding that a separate negotiating team of 15 members would also be appointed.