FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Britain allocates one billion pounds for Syrian refugees, host countries
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 5 months ago

Britain allocates one billion pounds for Syrian refugees, host countries

Syrian refugees fill containers and bottles with water at a makeshift settlement in Bar Elias town, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon March 28, 2017.Aziz Taher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it has allocated 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), including 160 million pounds of new money, to help Syrian refugees displaced by six years of civil war and countries that host them.

International donors are expected to pledge billions more dollars in aid for Syria at a two-day conference in Brussels from Tuesday that the European Union says must also help prepare for an eventual end to the war.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who was in Saudi Arabia after a visit to Jordan, will focus the extra British funds on creating jobs and providing education for the refugees, the government said in a statement sent by its Middle East Media Hub in Dubai.

The funds include 840 million pounds of pledges made at a Syria aid conference in London in February last year.

With millions of people displaced within Syria and in neighboring countries, the United Nations has appealed for $8 billion of aid this year, looking to Gulf states as well as European donors.

Writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.