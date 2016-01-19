FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron hopeful Iran will attend Syrian donor meeting
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 19, 2016 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron hopeful Iran will attend Syrian donor meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron is hopeful Iran will send a representative to next month’s Syrian donor conference in London, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday following a call between the British leader and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Feb. 4 meeting being hosted by Britain, Germany, Norway, Kuwait and the United Nations, aims to raise funds for Syrians displaced or plunged into poverty by the country’s civil war.

“We would hope to see representatives from a number of regional players including those from all sides in the Syria conflict attending the conference in London,” Cameron’s spokeswoman told reporters following a 20-minute phone call between the two leaders.

“We are hopeful there will be Iranian representation at the meeting.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.