Document lays out 'Democratic Federalism' for Syrian north
March 16, 2016 / 11:13 AM / a year ago

Document lays out 'Democratic Federalism' for Syrian north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RMEILAN, Syria (Reuters) - A conference underway in Kurdish-controlled northern Syria on Wednesday aims to approve a “Federal Democratic” system of government for the area and envisions the failure of U.N.-led peace talks in Geneva, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The system envisions “areas of democratic self-administration” that will manage their own economic, security and defense affairs, according to the document drafted by a committee in preparation for the meeting.

Aldar Khalil, a Syrian Kurdish official and one of the organizers of the conference in the town of Rmeilan, said he expected the meeting to approve a new political system, and that “democratic federalism” was the best one.

Speaking to Reuters, he added that the details of the system would be worked out later on. The document calls for the establishment of “The Federal Democratic System of Rojava-North Syria”. Rojava is the Kurdish name for northern Syria.

Reporting by Rodi Said in Rmeilan; Writing by Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
