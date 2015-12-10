Ahrar al-Sham signs Syria statement, opposition to meet government

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Islamist insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham has signed up to a Syrian opposition statement issued after two days of talks in Riyadh, according to a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, despite earlier saying it had pulled out of the meeting.

The conference in Saudi Arabia of political activists and rebel groups agreed to set up a joint body to prepare for proposed peace talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Abdulaziz al-Sager, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference that an opposition delegation would meet government officials in the first 10 days of January.