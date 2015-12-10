FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ahrar al-Sham signs Syria statement, opposition to meet government
December 10, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Ahrar al-Sham signs Syria statement, opposition to meet government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Islamist insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham has signed up to a Syrian opposition statement issued after two days of talks in Riyadh, according to a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, despite earlier saying it had pulled out of the meeting.

The conference in Saudi Arabia of political activists and rebel groups agreed to set up a joint body to prepare for proposed peace talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Abdulaziz al-Sager, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference that an opposition delegation would meet government officials in the first 10 days of January.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Toby Chopra

