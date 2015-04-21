FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. senators call for humanitarian safe zones in Syria
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 21, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. senators call for humanitarian safe zones in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators called on President Barack Obama on Tuesday to create and enforce humanitarian safe zones in Syria, amid international concerns about the dire conditions faced by millions of people displaced by the war.

“The staggering human displacement, killing and destruction are an affront to the civilized world and must be stopped,” Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham and Democrats Richard Durbin and Tim Kaine wrote to Obama in a letter seen by Reuters.

The four-year-long war in Syria has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions of others.

The lawmakers urged Obama to establish one or more safe zones, with “necessary enforcement mechanisms” including air assets, and securing of the border area by Turkey.

They also asked the Obama administration to provide lawmakers with an update on efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria, including efforts to create and enforce safe zones with U.S. allies.

The senators also said they were disappointed that the United States has not taken in more Syrian refugees during the conflict. The country has admitted fewer than 800.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.