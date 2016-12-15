FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aid trucks with medical supplies leave Paris for northern Syria
#World News
December 15, 2016 / 6:18 PM / 8 months ago

Aid trucks with medical supplies leave Paris for northern Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two trucks filled with 20 tonnes of first aid supplies and construction materials left Paris for northern Syria on Thursday to help those fleeing conflict in Aleppo.

Doctors and health workers from the France-based Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations organized the convoy, which will cross nearly 4,000 km (2,500 miles) by land to Syria.

"(The objective) is to provide supplies to the hospitals to face the increased demand from the people who will arrive," Chadi Homedan, a doctor and member of the Union of Relief and Medical Organisations, told Reuters.

An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from Aleppo began on Thursday, part of a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city, once Syria's most populous.

One of the trucks leaving Paris contained materials to help rebuild health care centers destroyed by ground fighting and air strikes.

Reporting by Michaela Cabrera and Noemie Olive. Editing by Patrick Johnston and Larry King

