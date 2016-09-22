FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. general calls strike on Syria aid convoy 'atrocity'
September 22, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

Top U.S. general calls strike on Syria aid convoy 'atrocity'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general called Saturday's strike on an aid convoy in Syria an "unacceptable atrocity," and added it was his judgment that Russia likely carried out the strike even if a Syrian role could not be completely be ruled out.

"I don't have the facts. What we know are two Russian aircraft were in that area at that time. My judgment would be that they did (it)," General Joseph Dunford told a Senate hearing."There were also some other aircraft in the area that belonged to the regime, at or about the same time, so I can't conclusively say that it was the Russians. But it was either the Russians or the (Syrian) regime."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
