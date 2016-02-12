FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Convoys can go very soon' if Syria's warring parties give nod: Egeland
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

'Convoys can go very soon' if Syria's warring parties give nod: Egeland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Major and regional powers have pledged to help speed aid deliveries to besieged towns in Syria, but it is a very difficult and complicated process, the chairman of the working group said after its first meeting on Friday.

The group, which includes Syria’s allies Russia and Iran, had given “excellent feedback” and would meet again on Wednesday, Jan Egeland told reporters after a 3 hour meeting.

“I sense now that all of the ISSG (International Syria Support Group) members want to get aid to the besieged areas and also the hard-to-reach areas,” he said. “Convoys can go very soon if and when we have the permission and the greenlight from the parties.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
