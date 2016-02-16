Syria government has approved aid convoys to seven besieged areas: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government has approved access to seven besieged areas, including Mouadamiya al-Sham near Damascus and Deir al-Zor, and U.N. convoys are expected to set off in days, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

“I understand that the Government of Syria has approved access to seven besieged areas,” OCHA spokeswoman Vanessa Huguenin told Reuters in response to a query.

“Humanitarian agencies and partners are preparing convoys for these areas, to depart as soon as possible in the coming days.”