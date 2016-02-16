FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria government has approved aid convoys to seven besieged areas: U.N.
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2016 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Syria government has approved aid convoys to seven besieged areas: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government has approved access to seven besieged areas, including Mouadamiya al-Sham near Damascus and Deir al-Zor, and U.N. convoys are expected to set off in days, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

“I understand that the Government of Syria has approved access to seven besieged areas,” OCHA spokeswoman Vanessa Huguenin told Reuters in response to a query.

“Humanitarian agencies and partners are preparing convoys for these areas, to depart as soon as possible in the coming days.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.