GENEVA (Reuters) - Humanitarian aid convoys reached the besieged Syrian areas of Daraya and Mouadamiya on Tuesday, a U.N. spokeswoman said, two zones where the United Nations had said that children were at risk of starvation.

The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said the convoy to Daraya -- the first since 2012 -- consisted of medicine, vaccines, nutritional items and baby milk. A U.N. spokeswoman said food parcels and wheat flour were going to Mouadamiya.