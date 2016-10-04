Syrian government has yet to approve October aid convoys plan: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government has yet to respond to the United Nations proposed plan for life-saving aid convoys in Syria during the month of October, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, noting that the last "cross line" convoy was on Sept. 25.

Stephen O'Brien, the U.N. emergency relief coordinator, in an interview last Friday, told Reuters that he awaited a list of green lighted destinations from the Damascus government later that day.

"We are still awaiting approval of the October plan. It was expected to be on the 30th of September, according to standards and guidelines of such things," U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke told a news briefing. "This has been a consistent issue for us for years, that we do not get the approvals."