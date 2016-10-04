FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Syrian government has yet to approve October aid convoys plan: U.N.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Syrian government has yet to approve October aid convoys plan: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government has yet to respond to the United Nations proposed plan for life-saving aid convoys in Syria during the month of October, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, noting that the last "cross line" convoy was on Sept. 25.

Stephen O'Brien, the U.N. emergency relief coordinator, in an interview last Friday, told Reuters that he awaited a list of green lighted destinations from the Damascus government later that day.

"We are still awaiting approval of the October plan. It was expected to be on the 30th of September, according to standards and guidelines of such things," U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke told a news briefing. "This has been a consistent issue for us for years, that we do not get the approvals."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.