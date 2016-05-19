Syrian govt forces, allies seize area southeast of Damascus: monitor, pro-opposition TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces and their allies captured a large area southeast of Damascus from rebels on Thursday, pressing an advance into territory long held by insurgents, a monitoring group and a pro-opposition television channel reported.

The areas taken, in the Eastern Ghouta suburbs, began with the capture of the key town of Deir al-Asafir, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Pro-opposition Orient News said government forces “took complete control” of the area.