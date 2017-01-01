FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian warplanes resume strikes near Damascus: rebel official, monitors
January 1, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 8 months ago

Syrian warplanes resume strikes near Damascus: rebel official, monitors

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian warplanes resumed their bombardment of the rebel-held Wadi Barada valley northwest of Damascus on Sunday after nearly 24 hours with no air raids, a rebel official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Rebels threatened on Saturday to abandon a Russian- and Turkish-backed ceasefire deal, which took effect on Friday, if the Syrian government and its allies continued to violate it.

The Observatory and a military news outlet run by Lebanese Hezbollah, a Damascus ally, said hundreds of civilians had left Wadi Barada in the last day for government-controlled areas nearby.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

