Rebel rockets hit Damascus ahead of visit by Iranian minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels fired dozens of rockets at central Damascus on Wednesday, a monitor and state media said, ahead of an expected visit to the Syrian capital by Iran’s foreign minister.

The bombardment killed at least one person and injured more than 20 others, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was expected to head for Damascus from Beirut later in the day, according to Iranian state media. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said he would be discussing a new plan to resolve the war. Iran has been a crucial ally for President Bashar al-Assad during the four-year war.