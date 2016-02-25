FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria govt. says Nusra Front allies fire mortars on capital, one dead
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 3:30 PM / in 2 years

Syria govt. says Nusra Front allies fire mortars on capital, one dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian government said groups associated with al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front fired mortars onto residential areas of the capital on Thursday, killing at least one person, state television reported.

The mortars that hit the Mezzeh neighborhood and Ommayad Square in Damascus come after two days of intensive aerial bombing of rebel-held suburbs, rebels and monitors Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Syrian army helicopters dropped at least 30 barrel bombs on the besieged district of Daraya nearly 8 km (5 miles) south west of the center of Damascus, the Observatory said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.