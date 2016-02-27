Armed groups fired several shells on residential areas in Damascus: Syria's tv

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Armed groups have fired several rockets on Saturday on residential areas in Syria’s capital Damascus, state media said quoting a military source.
The source said the rockets came from a the nearby town of Jobar is which a neighborhood of the insurgent-held eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus. It urged the residents of the area to pressure “the terrorists ... So they miss the chance in foiling the efforts to restore stability in these areas.”
