Red Cross says delivers aid to besieged Damascus suburb after four years
May 18, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

Red Cross says delivers aid to besieged Damascus suburb after four years

A view shows a deserted street targeted by snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Harasta August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Aid from the Red Cross and Syrian Red Crescent entered the besieged Damascus suburb of Harasta for the first time in four years on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

A convoy of trucks jointly organised with the United Nations carried food, hygiene equipment and medicine destined for Harasta’s entire population of around 10,000 people, Pawel Krzysiek said in a statement.

Harasta is in the Eastern Ghouta region, east of Damascus, which is under rebel control. It is one of several areas around the Syrian capital which are sealed off by government forces.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

