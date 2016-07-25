Mortar attack kills several people in old quarter of Damascus: monitor

AMMAN (Reuters) - Several people were killed when a mortar bomb hit a restaurant in the government-controlled ancient quarter of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, a monitor and a witness said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens were also wounded in the attack. A witness told Reuters there were at least six dead in the restaurant in the Bab Touma district of Damascus.

Mortar attacks on government-controlled areas of Damascus from rebel-held areas just outside it are relatively rare.