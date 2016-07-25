FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 24, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Mortar attack kills several people in old quarter of Damascus: monitor

An injured civilian lies in a hospital after a mortar attack at the government-controlled ancient quarter of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on July 24, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Several people were killed when a mortar bomb hit a restaurant in the government-controlled ancient quarter of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, a monitor and a witness said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens were also wounded in the attack. A witness told Reuters there were at least six dead in the restaurant in the Bab Touma district of Damascus.

Mortar attacks on government-controlled areas of Damascus from rebel-held areas just outside it are relatively rare.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh in Damascus writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Mark Heinrich

