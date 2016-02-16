Turkey will keep taking measures to avoid war in Syria: PM Davutoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to take preventative measures to avoid becoming involved in the war in Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.
Davutoglu made the comment in a speech to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament. Turkey’s military earlier said its artillery had returned fire “in kind” into Syria on Tuesday, marking Ankara’s fourth straight day of shelling across the border.
Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ece Toksabay in Ankara and Daren Butler in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey