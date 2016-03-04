U.N. Syria envoy says Syrians should decide President Assad's future: France 24

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Friday the future of President Bashar al-Assad should be decided by Syrians themselves and should not be decided in advance.

“We have said that it is to be a Syrian-led solution, a Syrian owned (solution),” said de Mistura in an interview with France 24 television.

“Can’t we leave the Syrians to actually decide on that? Why should we be saying in advance what should the Syrians say, as long as they have the freedom and the opportunity of saying so?”

A fragile cessation of hostilities in the five-year conflict is in its seventh day -- despite accusations of breaches from all sides -- and the United Nations has said it wants to resume peace talks on March 9.