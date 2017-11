BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State has been completely ousted from Syria’s biggest eastern city, Deir al-Zor, Syrian state television reported on Friday, citing its own correspondent in the city.

A man stands near military vehicles that belong to the Syrian army in Deir al-Zor, Syria September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

“The city is completely liberated from terrorism,” the state television report said.