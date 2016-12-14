FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
East Aleppo evacuation may be delayed until Thursday: report
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 5:48 AM / 8 months ago

East Aleppo evacuation may be delayed until Thursday: report

People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo may be delayed until Thursday, the pro-Syrian opposition Orient TV reported, citing its correspondent.

The evacuation was expected to have started by dawn on Wednesday. On Tuesday, sources had given different expected start times for the evacuation.

Opposition officials said they had expected a first group of wounded people to leave on Tuesday evening. A military official in the alliance supporting Syrian President Bashir al-Assad had said the evacuation was due to start at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT).

However, none had left by dawn, said a Reuters witness waiting at the agreed point of departure. Twenty buses were waiting there with their engines running but showed no sign of moving into Aleppo's rebel-held eastern districts.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Paul Tait

