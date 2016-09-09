FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia's Lavrov blames U.S. for holding Syria deal
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 8:08 PM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov blames U.S. for holding Syria deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016.Pierre Albouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the United States was holding up a deal on Syria at talks in Geneva with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday and said they may have to be reconvened next week.

"We're thinking of maybe calling it a day, maybe meeting next week," Lavrov told reporters waiting for a potential deal to be announced at a press conference between the two diplomats.

Asked if Russia had approved a text of a deal, Lavrov said: "We are there, I don't know where our friends are, but I believe it's important for them to check with Washington."

Asked about Lavrov's comments, a senior U.S. administration official said Kerry was continuing to discuss the proposals with colleagues in Washington.

"Those discussions are ongoing and when we have more to say we will."

Reporting by Tom Miles and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
