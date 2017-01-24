FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.N. Syria envoy says not far from final Astana declaration
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 24, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 7 months ago

U.N. Syria envoy says not far from final Astana declaration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday Russia, Turkey and Iran were closing in on a final statement reaffirming a cessation of hostilities between Syrian warring parties.

"We're working for a declaration that can reassure the actual cessation of hostilities to become more solid," he told reporters. "This is not a paper, but a cessation of hostilities and saving lives. We're not far from a final declaration."

Diplomats said there was a nuance in the language being used with the Syrian government opposed to the use of the word ceasefire as opposed to cessation of hostilities.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.