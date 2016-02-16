Syria government has duty to allow convoys, 'tomorrow we test this' - de Mistura

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria said on Tuesday that the Assad government had an obligation to allow the world body to deliver humanitarian aid to all Syrians and that this would be tested on Wednesday.

Staffan de Mistura, in a statement issued in Geneva after his second meeting of the day with Syrian foreign minister Walid al-Moualem in Damascus, said they had discussed the priority issue of humanitarian access to areas besieged by all parties to the conflict.

“The access to these areas is done by convoys, coordinated by the UN country team ... It is clear it is the duty of the government of Syria to want to reach every Syrian person wherever they are and allow the UN to bring humanitarian aid... Tomorrow we test this,” de Mistura said.