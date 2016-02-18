FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 10:14 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. Syria envoy says February 25 talks resumption not realistic

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura talks to the media upon his departure from Damascus, Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Resuming Syrian peace talks on the scheduled date of Feb. 25 is not a realistic option, United Nations envoy Staffan de Mistura was quoted as telling a Swedish newspaper on Thursday.

“I cannot realistically send out invitiations to new talks in Geneva on Feb 25, but we intend to do so soon,” daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted him as saying.

“We need 10 days’ preparation. But the talks ... can be successful if emergency aid continues and we get a ceasefire.”

De Mistura suspended a first round of talks on Feb. 3, saying there was more work to be done by the big powers sponsoring the talks.

International powers agreed to try to bring about a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria’s five-year civil war this week. Russia said it hopes a ceasefire can be agreed on Friday, when Russian and U.S. military officials are due to meet.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet

