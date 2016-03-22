FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. envoy says Brussels attack shows need to end 'fire of war in Syria'
March 22, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

U.N. envoy says Brussels attack shows need to end 'fire of war in Syria'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura is pictured at the start of a meeting with the delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday the message from the attacks in Brussels claimed by Islamic State was that the war in Syria had to end and a political transition needed to be found so that the focus could turn to tackling the group.

“The message we are drawing out of it (is that) we need to extinguish the fire of war in Syria,” Staffan de Mistura said. “We need to find a political solution, we need a political transition in Syria to make sure we can all concentrate on what is the real danger for everyone in Europe, in the world and Syria,” he said.

Reporting by John Irish and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

