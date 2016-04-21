U.N. sees 'modest' progress on Syria aid, but Damascus blocks supplies

GENEVA (Reuters) - There has been “modest” progress in delivering humanitarian aid to besieged Syrians, but the government is still preventing medical and surgical supplies from entering some areas, which is “unacceptable”, the United Nations envoy said on Thursday.

Staffan de Mistura, speaking to reporters after a weekly meeting of the humanitarian task force, composed of major and regional powers, said that in coming days he would name a senior official to handle the politically-sensitive issue of tens of thousands of detainees.