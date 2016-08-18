De Mistura says will work out details of Aleppo truce with Russia

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy for Syria said on Thursday he would work with Russia to iron out details of a planned 48-hour humanitarian ceasefire in Aleppo, in order to deliver aid quickly to civilians.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said on Twitter Russia was willing to support a plan by U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura for weekly 48-hour "humanitarian pauses" in Aleppo, from next week.

"The Special Envoy welcomes the Russian Federation statement, and the United Nations humanitarian team is now set to mobilize itself to respond to this challenge," de Mistura said in a statement.

"Our plan is to collectively work out the operational details, and be ready for delivery as soon as possible."