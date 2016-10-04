U.N. envoy for Syria in talks on way ahead: spokeswoman

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura was in deep talks after the United States suspended talks with Russia on the conflict, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"He is still in intensive consultations on the way forward," spokeswoman Jessy Chahine told a news briefing in Geneva. "He is of course consulting with his team and other relevant stake-holders."

The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under the Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities.

(Changes spokesman to spokeswoman in headline.)