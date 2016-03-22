U.N. envoy says needs U.S.-Russian to give impetus Syria peace talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy to Syria said on Tuesday he had great expectations and hopes that a meeting tomorrow of the United States and Russian foreign ministers would give impetus to the divisive issue of a political transition in the country.

“We are looking with great interest, expectation, hope that the talks in Moscow will be productive - and honestly not everything will be solved in one day - but productive in the right direction to help us to resume the talks with much more in-depth address on the issue of political transition,” Staffan de Mistura said.