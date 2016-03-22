FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

U.N. envoy says needs U.S.-Russian to give impetus Syria peace talks

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura addresses a news conference during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy to Syria said on Tuesday he had great expectations and hopes that a meeting tomorrow of the United States and Russian foreign ministers would give impetus to the divisive issue of a political transition in the country.

“We are looking with great interest, expectation, hope that the talks in Moscow will be productive - and honestly not everything will be solved in one day - but productive in the right direction to help us to resume the talks with much more in-depth address on the issue of political transition,” Staffan de Mistura said.

Reporting By John Irish and Suleiman al-Khalidi

