Syrian rebels deny missile was used to shoot down warplane
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 13, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Syrian rebels deny missile was used to shoot down warplane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels on Sunday denied a Russian Defence Ministry report that an anti-aircraft missile had been used to shoot down a Syrian warplane in Hama province on Saturday.

Officials in three rebel groups contacted by Reuters reiterated previous statements that it had been shot down with anti-aircraft guns.

Fares al-Bayoush, head of a Free Syrian Army rebel group operating in the Hama area, said the Russian statement might be aimed at “accusing some states of supplying the opposition with anti-aircraft missiles”.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

