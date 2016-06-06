FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says its warplanes did not hit Syrian market in east: agencies
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2016 / 5:19 PM / a year ago

Russia says its warplanes did not hit Syrian market in east: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian warplanes did not hit the Syrian town of Ashara in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday where at least 17 people were reportedly killed in an air raid, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s air forces did not carry out any combat missions in the area, Russian news agencies quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Syrian and Russian warplanes killed at least 17 people in an air raid on a market in Ashara, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported. Eight children were among those killed and the toll was expected to rise, it said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.