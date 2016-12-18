FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Evacuation buses of fighters and families start to leave Aleppo: state media
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 8 months ago

Evacuation buses of fighters and families start to leave Aleppo: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A number of buses containing fighters from east Aleppo and their families have started to leave the last rebel-held sector of the Syrian city, Syrian state television, citing its correspondent in the city, said on Sunday.

Syrian state television reported on Sunday that a deal between the government and rebels to evacuate people from east Aleppo in return for the evacuation of people from al-Foua and Kefraya, two villages besieged by insurgents, had started to be implemented.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.