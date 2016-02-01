FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. presses Russia on humanitarian access in Syria: U.S. official
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2016 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. presses Russia on humanitarian access in Syria: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. State Department officials, Anne Patterson and Michael Ratney, told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva on Monday that Moscow needed to do more to help humanitarian access in Syria, a U.S. official said.

“Assistant Secretary Patterson underscored the need to work toward a political transition as outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254 and urged Russia to use its influence with the Asad regime to push for full humanitarian access to all Syrians in need,” a U.S. official said.

“The two sides agreed to remain in close contact on Syria as the U.N.-led negotiations proceed.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.