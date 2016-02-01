U.S. presses Russia on humanitarian access in Syria: U.S. official

GENEVA (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. State Department officials, Anne Patterson and Michael Ratney, told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov in Geneva on Monday that Moscow needed to do more to help humanitarian access in Syria, a U.S. official said.

“Assistant Secretary Patterson underscored the need to work toward a political transition as outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254 and urged Russia to use its influence with the Asad regime to push for full humanitarian access to all Syrians in need,” a U.S. official said.

“The two sides agreed to remain in close contact on Syria as the U.N.-led negotiations proceed.”