FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fighting near Syria's Aleppo displaces 35,000: U.N.
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2015 / 6:30 PM / in 2 years

Fighting near Syria's Aleppo displaces 35,000: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Fighting in Syria has displaced 35,000 people from Hader and Zerbeh on the southwestern outskirts of the city of Aleppo in the past few days, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.

“Many people are living with host families and in the informal settlements near Kafer Naha and Orem al Kubra in countryside west of the city,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed comment, citing reports OCHA had received from the area.

“People urgently need food and basic household and shelter items. In addition, aid agencies are growing more and more concerned for families living outdoors as the weather is getting colder especially overnight.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.