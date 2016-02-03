Aleppo offensive uproots hundreds, kills aid workers: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - A military offensive around the city of Aleppo by Syrian government and allied forces has uprooted hundreds of families in nearby towns and killed three humanitarian aid workers, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“The U.N. has received reports of displacement of hundreds of households in north-east towns of Bayanoun, Hariyatan, Anadan, Hayan and Rityan of Syria following an unprecedented frequency of air strikes in the past two days,” a U.N. spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.