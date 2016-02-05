FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tens of thousands flee Aleppo, gather at Turkish border: U.N.
February 5, 2016 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Tens of thousands flee Aleppo, gather at Turkish border: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government’s military offensive around the city of Aleppo has prompted at least 15,000 people to flee and involved a reported 13 airstrikes on medical facilities in January, the United Nations said on Friday.

“The U.N. has verified that at least 15,000 people (are) fleeing from north of Aleppo city and tens of thousands have reportedly gathered at the border crossing with Turkey,” a U.N. spokeswoman said in an emailed comment.

“Local sources say that while the Turkish border remains closed to civilian movement, those requiring urgent medical care have been receiving treatment from local hospitals in Turkey.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

