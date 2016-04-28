FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political transition
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 12:29 AM / a year ago

U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government and main opposition group remain far apart in their vision of a political transition, despite some common ground, the United Nations Syria envoy said on Thursday.

U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, in a seven-page document issued at the end of a two-week round of talks, said that the two sides shared the view “that the transitional governance could include members of the present government and the opposition, independents and others”.

Major and regional powers, who form the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), would need to help in elaborating the fundamental issues to reach agreement on a viable political transition in future rounds, he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Shadia Nasralla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.