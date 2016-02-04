FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2016 / 5:54 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM Davutoglu says humanitarian corridor to Aleppo cut off

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The humanitarian corridor between Turkey and Aleppo in Syria has been cut off as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces seek to inflict a siege of starvation on the city, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference after a Syria donor conference in London, Davutoglu said the forces were seeking to do the same to Aleppo as they did to the besieged town of Madaya, where dozens have starved to death.

“This humanitarian logistic corridor is now under the invasion of these foreign fighters and regime forces (with) the support of Russian war planes,” he said.

“What they want to do in Aleppo today is exactly what they did in Madaya before, a siege of starvation.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
