Turkish PM says those helping Assad are committing war crimes
February 4, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM says those helping Assad are committing war crimes

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Those helping support the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are committing war crimes, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

“The root cause of this problem is the war crimes committed by the Syrian regime, and the war crimes committed by Daesh, by ISIS,” Davutoglu told a news conference on the sidelines of a fund-raising conference in London.

“Those who are helping the Assad regime are committing the same war crimes. I am especially telling this today because Aleppo is under heavy attack by Russian airplanes.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

