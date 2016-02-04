FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU pledges over 3 billion euros to Syria and region this year: Tusk
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

EU pledges over 3 billion euros to Syria and region this year: Tusk

President of the European Council Donald Tusk waves as he arrives at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union pledged on Thursday to contribute over 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) this year to support Syria as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, the countries bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis caused by the Syrian civil war.

European Council President Donald Tusk told a donor conference in London that Syria’s neighbors were providing a global public good by accommodating over 4.6 million Syrian refugees and that the other countries had to support them.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.