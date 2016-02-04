EU pledges over 3 billion euros to Syria and region this year: Tusk

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union pledged on Thursday to contribute over 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) this year to support Syria as well as Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, the countries bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis caused by the Syrian civil war.

European Council President Donald Tusk told a donor conference in London that Syria’s neighbors were providing a global public good by accommodating over 4.6 million Syrian refugees and that the other countries had to support them.